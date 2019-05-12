Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Wajax Corp Issued By Raymond James (WJX)

Wajax Corp (TSE:WJX) – Raymond James upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Wajax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WJX. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:WJX opened at C$16.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. Wajax has a one year low of C$15.43 and a one year high of C$28.17.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$389.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.48%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

