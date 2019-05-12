Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Issued By B. Riley

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.24). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($8.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.46). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 365.55% and a negative net margin of 162.49%. The company had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.05.

Shares of ICPT opened at $86.66 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $34,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $172,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,507 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

