Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 29,090 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,636,219 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,090 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 3.0% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $553,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $255,246.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,954 shares of company stock worth $3,456,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

