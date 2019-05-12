Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.0% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $43.91 on Friday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $124,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,079.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Jennings sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $497,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,547.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

