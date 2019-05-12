Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.24 and a beta of 1.64. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $89.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $181.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.53 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.37%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $525,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $179,850.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,291,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,139. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $71.70 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zendesk to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

