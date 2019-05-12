Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PTGX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.71.

PTGX stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $14.36.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. Research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,675.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

