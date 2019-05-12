Prospect Capital (PSEC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Prospect Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. National Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.69. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.48 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Prospect Capital’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

In related news, insider John F. Barry acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,335,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,964,170.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. HRT Financial LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 626.1% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 105,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 91,352 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 125,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

