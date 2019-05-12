Pool Co. (POOL) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pool by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,314,000 after purchasing an additional 76,594 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pool by 175.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 110,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Pool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $184.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $136.83 and a 12-month high of $186.50.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.36 million. Pool had a return on equity of 79.99% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.03%.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

In other news, insider Romain Kenneth G. St sold 27,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,216.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,505 shares in the company, valued at $15,411,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Romain Kenneth G. St sold 23,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $3,653,740.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,068 shares in the company, valued at $16,641,720.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,731 shares of company stock worth $47,431,537. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

