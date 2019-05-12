PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 330 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 190.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,230,000 after acquiring an additional 867,914 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,390,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4,879.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 329,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 274,133 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,743 shares during the period.

Shares of KXI stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.26. 49,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,754. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $52.80.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

