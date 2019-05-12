PlayAGS (AGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE:AGS opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.89 million. PlayAGS had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $102,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 436,074 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,843,000 after buying an additional 252,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 51.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,055,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after buying an additional 359,451 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 51.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after buying an additional 359,451 shares during the period.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.