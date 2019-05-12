Pinterest (PINS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PINS opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds acquired 40,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Pinterest

There is no company description available for Pinterest Inc

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.