Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0364

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Phantasma has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $344,000.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00054377 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00016979 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002462 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00170886 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007329 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000693 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bitbns, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

