PGT Innovations (PGTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PGT Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.56.

PGTI opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $903.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.14 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, insider Jeffrey T. Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 8,690 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $126,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,282,808.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,374,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,590,000 after buying an additional 205,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,248,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,777,000 after buying an additional 917,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in PGT Innovations by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,248,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,777,000 after buying an additional 917,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PGT Innovations by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,486,000 after buying an additional 221,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,517,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

