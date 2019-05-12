Performance Food Group (PFGC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 541,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $277,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,097.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 10,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $426,860.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,505.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,605. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,899,049 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,173,000 after purchasing an additional 966,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,877,421 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $295,618,000 after purchasing an additional 304,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,158,083 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $271,664,000 after purchasing an additional 356,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 212,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,020 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $143,473,000 after purchasing an additional 250,842 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

