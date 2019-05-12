Perceptron (PRCP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:PRCP opened at $5.34 on Friday. Perceptron has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.48.
Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). Perceptron had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Perceptron will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perceptron Company Profile
Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.