Perceptron (PRCP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PRCP opened at $5.34 on Friday. Perceptron has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). Perceptron had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Perceptron will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 287,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 137,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 173,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

