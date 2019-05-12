PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,456,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,694,000 after acquiring an additional 216,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,762,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,762,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,374 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,148,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Nomura started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 5,721 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $118,710.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Spector sold 35,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $721,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $106.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 46.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.47%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

