Penn National Gaming (PENN) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PENN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nomura upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.17 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.85. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,158,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,066,000 after acquiring an additional 380,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,970,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,304,000 after purchasing an additional 205,577 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $2,641,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.