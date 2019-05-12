Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Position in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 658.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 110.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSH opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.42. Union Bankshares Corp has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.45 million. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 24.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

UBSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Bankshares from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Union Bankshares Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

