Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PEGI stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Pattern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Shugart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin E. Devlin sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $62,185.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,143 shares of company stock valued at $218,498 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,037,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 544,887.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 212,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 212,506 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,701,000 after buying an additional 461,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/pattern-energy-group-pegi-releases-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-43-eps.html.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.