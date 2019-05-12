Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,039,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,003,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $147.74 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $124.93 and a 1-year high of $149.16.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/park-avenue-securities-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-vanguard-consumer-staples-etf-vdc.html.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.