Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) PT Raised to $60.00

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John’s Int’l from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.80.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $398.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 48.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

