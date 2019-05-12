Pampa Energia (PAM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.
Shares of PAM stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pampa Energia has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.60.
About Pampa Energia
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
