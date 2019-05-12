Pampa Energia (PAM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pampa Energia has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pampa Energia by 15.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energia in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Pampa Energia by 155.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 372,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 226,663 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pampa Energia by 12.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 55,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pampa Energia by 94.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,561,000 after acquiring an additional 590,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

