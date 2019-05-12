Palladium Partners LLC Has $558,000 Holdings in Southern Co (SO)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,377,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,971,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,985,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,667 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,013,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,630,000 after purchasing an additional 731,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,403,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $53.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 18,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $952,911.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 233,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $11,975,035.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,212 shares in the company, valued at $18,167,533.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,399 shares of company stock worth $14,923,207 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

