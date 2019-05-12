Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a negative net margin of 150.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%.
Shares of OXBR opened at $1.16 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.
See Also: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.