Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a negative net margin of 150.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Shares of OXBR opened at $1.16 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

WARNING: “Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/oxbridge-re-oxbr-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 37,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $38,908.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 143,827 shares of company stock worth $158,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.