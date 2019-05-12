Otonomy (OTIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OTIC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otonomy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.92.

OTIC opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $90.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.51. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 8,007.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Otonomy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Otonomy by 59.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Otonomy by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Otonomy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,592 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Otonomy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,023,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 36,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

