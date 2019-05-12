Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Purchases 19,751 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 1.5% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,986 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 115,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 166,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,816. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Purchases 19,751 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/osborn-williams-donohoe-llc-purchases-19751-shares-of-nike-inc-nke.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.