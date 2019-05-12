Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $49.74 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1182 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

