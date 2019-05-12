Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $236,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 570.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,599,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 32,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $3,422,440.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,072.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,236 shares of company stock valued at $38,304,166. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $107.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

