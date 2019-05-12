Oppenheimer Analysts Give Valeritas (VLRX) a $2.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $2.00 price objective on Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.10.

Get Valeritas alerts:

Shares of VLRX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.31. 2,217,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.00. Valeritas has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.08.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Valeritas had a negative net margin of 183.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,516.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Valeritas will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valeritas by 730.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 143,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Valeritas by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 166,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valeritas by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 108,416 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valeritas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valeritas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.