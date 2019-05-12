Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $39.37 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

OHI opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,834,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,350 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,518.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,788 shares of company stock worth $2,440,176 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 23,415 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $3,815,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 40,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

