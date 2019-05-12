OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 21,344 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,344 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 306,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 654,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,273,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,463,000 after buying an additional 850,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,832,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,225,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,970. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

In other news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $3,637,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $134,610.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,399.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,450 shares of company stock worth $9,599,837. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, Property, and Other Indemnity.

