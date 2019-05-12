Office Depot (ODP) Shares Gap Down to $2.09

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.09. Office Depot shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 101722 shares.

ODP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.50.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

