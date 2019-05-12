OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Director Sells $20,088.00 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Samuel Young sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $20,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,156.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 62,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,873. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OCFC. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.
