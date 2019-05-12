Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,380,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 388% from the previous session’s volume of 898,368 shares.The stock last traded at $49.60 and had previously closed at $48.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.18. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $266.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 32,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $152,500.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 147,938 shares of company stock worth $675,376 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Moon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK)

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

