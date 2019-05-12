Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,380,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 388% from the previous session’s volume of 898,368 shares.The stock last traded at $49.60 and had previously closed at $48.89.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.70%.
In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 32,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $152,500.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 147,938 shares of company stock worth $675,376 over the last three months.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Moon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK)
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.
