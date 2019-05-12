NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Stake Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 311,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $87,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,736 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $168.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.85. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.46.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,029 shares of company stock worth $3,678,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

