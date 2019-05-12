NV5 Global’s (NVEE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

“We increase our 2019 GAAP EPS to $2.65 (from $2.63), 2020 to $3.50 (from $3.47) and 2021 to $4.08 (from $4.05) after NVEE reported 1Q19 GAAP EPS of $0.44, up 13% y/y, above our $0.43 estimate and the $0.43 consensus.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NVEE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Singular Research reissued a buy rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.86.

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.46. 180,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,690. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $957.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.68. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.72 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt acquired 2,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $120,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,641 shares in the company, valued at $520,965.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $591,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,464.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $3,017,090. Company insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.