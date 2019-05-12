Nuvista Energy (NVA) PT Lowered to C$7.25 at National Bank Financial

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.23.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99. Nuvista Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.38 and a 1-year high of C$9.89. The company has a market cap of $826.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$143.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvista Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497,042 shares in the company, valued at C$11,236,689. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $182,600 in the last 90 days.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

