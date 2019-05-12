Novocure (NVCR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVCR. BidaskClub upgraded Novocure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Novocure in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.30. 872,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,431. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.45 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Novocure has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $56.67.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 47.23% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novocure will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $2,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $4,854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,518.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,778 shares of company stock worth $18,656,435 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novocure by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

