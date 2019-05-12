Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Nomura from $65.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. 2,560,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,192. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $179,942.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,652,084.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 10,656 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $584,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,558,658.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,584 shares of company stock worth $5,803,853. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.