Northland Securities Analysts Give Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) a $13.00 Price Target

Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NBRV. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $2.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ NBRV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,594. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.69% and a negative return on equity of 101.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 103,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,048 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

