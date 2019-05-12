Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Noble Midstream Partners were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, insider Thomas W. Christensen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NBLX opened at $32.75 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $147.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.6132 dividend. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.87%.

NBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Rowe lowered their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

