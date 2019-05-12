Noble Financial Reiterates $26.00 Price Target for Cumulus Media (CMLS)

Noble Financial set a $26.00 target price on Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Cumulus Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cumulus Media has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ CMLS remained flat at $$17.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,076. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $309.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

