Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 54,696 Shares of Heico Corp (HEI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 126.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Heico were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 751.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Heico by 60.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Heico by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Heico alerts:

HEI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.55. The company had a trading volume of 369,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,263. Heico Corp has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $107.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Heico had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Heico from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

In other Heico news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 8,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $686,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 1,756 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $137,090.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,505.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,171. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 54,696 Shares of Heico Corp (HEI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/nissay-asset-management-corp-japan-adv-acquires-54696-shares-of-heico-corp-hei.html.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.