Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 146.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, TradeOgre, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $395,342.00 and $1,193.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 172,737,544,699 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TradeOgre, cfinex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

