Newron Pharmaceuticals (NWPHF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain primarily in Italy and internationally. Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is headquartered in Bresso, Italy. “

Newron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system in Italy and internationally. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

