New Age Beverages’ (NBEV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “Market open, NBEV reported lower-than-expected 1Q19 results, including revenue, gross margin, and GAAP loss per share. 2019, NBEV began selling a full line of CBD skin products in the US with global roll-out throughout 2019. 2019, NBEV filed a $100M at-the-market offering.””

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NBEV. BidaskClub raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Age Beverages currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

New Age Beverages stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,320. New Age Beverages has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 150,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $895,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald Kapteyn sold 18,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,100. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 425.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 584,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 584,381 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 194,180 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.