NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetGear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. NetGear reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). NetGear had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTGR. ValuEngine cut shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 11,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $420,760.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,824.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,346 shares of company stock worth $1,368,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NetGear by 73.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 99,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in NetGear by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,125,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,410,000 after acquiring an additional 71,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetGear by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,410,000 after acquiring an additional 71,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NetGear by 271.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 57,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NetGear by 9.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 180,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,409. The stock has a market cap of $906.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.75. NetGear has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $78.30.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

