NetApp (NTAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NetApp to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of NetApp to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.88.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. NetApp has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $1,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,556,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,047,000 after purchasing an additional 378,064 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,898,862 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,093,000 after purchasing an additional 365,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,369,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in NetApp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 584,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,227,000 after purchasing an additional 77,411 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

