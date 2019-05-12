Nestlé (NESN) Given a CHF 100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NESN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 101 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 90 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 97 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 98.47.

Nestlé has a twelve month low of CHF 73.34 and a twelve month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

