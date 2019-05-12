Needham & Company LLC Lowers Inogen (INGN) Price Target to $111.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $191.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

INGN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $290.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Inogen has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $287.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Inogen had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inogen will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 62.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,987,000 after purchasing an additional 402,150 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 243,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 39.4% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Inogen by 453.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

