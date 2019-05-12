Needham & Company LLC Lowers Inogen (INGN) Price Target to $111.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $191.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
INGN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $290.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.60.
Shares of INGN stock opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Inogen has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $287.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 62.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,987,000 after purchasing an additional 402,150 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 243,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 39.4% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Inogen by 453.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.